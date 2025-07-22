Palmeiras Targeting Deossa After Ríos' High-Profile Exit

Palmeiras is wasting no time in the transfer market after selling Richard Ríos for €30 million. The Brazilian powerhouse is now focused on signing Nelson Deossa, Monterrey’s standout midfielder, as they prepare for a demanding campaign both domestically and in the Copa Libertadores.

As reported by journalist Pipe Sierra, the São Paulo club is planning an official bid for the 25-year-old Colombian, though Monterrey is holding firm on a $16 million valuation. Real Betis and Roma have also shown interest in Deossa, making the race for his signature increasingly competitive.

Coach Abel Ferreira is keen to avoid losing ground in the midfield, especially with the club aiming for both the Brasileirão title and a deep run in the Libertadores, where they face Universitario in the round of 16. Deossa impressed during the recent Club World Cup, particularly in the goalless draw against River that helped Monterrey advance to the knockout stage.

Despite playing as a central midfielder, Deossa has made a strong offensive impact with seven goals and one assist in just 29 matches for Monterrey. He also found the net once in four Club World Cup appearances, underlining his growing reputation on the international stage.