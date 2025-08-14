Palmeiras Shows Respect but No Restraint Ahead of Universitario Clash

Palmeiras will visit Universitario this Thursday for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 at Estadio Monumental U Marathon. Uruguayan full-back Joaquín Piquerez praised the Peruvian side’s stature while making it clear the São Paulo club intends to press for an early advantage.

“It’s a match of great importance against the ‘U’. They are a big, respected club with a great coach,” Piquerez told Palmeiras TV. Abel Ferreira’s squad will field their key players in Lima, aiming to finish the job at home. “We hope to get a good result and close it out in front of our fans in São Paulo,” he added.

Piquerez, who recently reached 200 appearances for the Verdão, reflected on his journey with the club, where he lifted the Libertadores trophy in 2021. “I’ve been here for five seasons, I’ve won titles, and I’ve earned the fans’ affection. I hope to keep going down this path,” said the Uruguay international.

Universitario will rely on their home crowd to challenge one of South America’s most consistent teams, with the decisive second leg set for next week at Allianz Parque.