Palacios Ruled Out for the Year After Successful Surgery in Germany

According to Bayer Leverkusen, Exequiel Palacios underwent surgery on Monday after suffering a torn tendon in his right adductor muscle. The injury, sustained during the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt, forced the Argentine midfielder off the field after just 15 minutes. The club confirmed that the procedure went smoothly and that Palacios will now begin a long recovery process, which is expected to sideline him until 2026.

The 26-year-old shared a message on social media after the operation, thanking fans for their support and expressing optimism about his future. “The best is yet to come, always moving forward,” he wrote. Among the many messages of encouragement, Argentine FA president Claudio Tapia stood out, wishing him strength and assuring that the national team stands behind him in this difficult time.

For Leverkusen, the absence is a major setback, as Palacios will miss the remainder of the Bundesliga season, the Champions League, and the German Cup. The news also affects the Argentine national team, with the midfielder ruled out of the upcoming October and November friendlies. Still, Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff remains hopeful that he can recover in time to be fit for the 2026 World Cup.

A World Cup winner in Qatar and a trusted figure in Argentina’s midfield, Palacios now faces one of the biggest challenges of his career: overcoming a serious injury and returning to elite competition in Europe, with the goal of being ready when the world’s biggest tournament kicks off.