Palacios Pushes Back After Boca Snub: “Why So Much Hostility?”

Carlos Palacios has spoken out forcefully after being left out of Boca Juniors' squad for their Copa Argentina clash against Atlético Tucumán. According to Infobae, the Chilean striker took to Instagram to deny reports suggesting disciplinary issues, instead pointing to lingering knee pain as the real reason behind his absence.

In a lengthy Instagram story, Palacios rejected claims that he showed up to training “in poor condition” and criticized what he called a smear campaign fueled by misinformation. “What are they trying to do with so many lies? Make me look irresponsible?” he wrote, explaining that medical staff advised him to skip field training to avoid worsening his injury.

He indirectly called out journalists Martín Arévalo and Marcelo Palacios for spreading unverified information and for trivializing mental health. The forward also slammed Chilean media outlets for echoing such rumors without fact-checking. “There are mothers, children, and families behind all this,” he warned.

Palacios denied any rift with teammates or coaching staff and admitted his performances haven’t been at their best. Still, he insisted he’s focused on returning to form. “I’m the first to be critical of myself. I’m working hard to get back to my top level,” he stated. Boca Juniors has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

