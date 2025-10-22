Osimhen Sets New Galatasaray Record with Double Strike Against Bodo/Glimt

Nigerian star becomes first Galatasaray player to score in seven straight European games

Victor Osimhen made history on Wednesday night as he scored twice in the first half to fire Galatasaray past Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League. The Nigerian striker struck in the third and 33rd minutes to become the first Galatasaray player ever to score in seven consecutive European matches.

Before the game, Osimhen shared the record with Burak Yilmaz, who scored in six straight European fixtures in 2012. The 26-year-old had equaled that milestone last month when his decisive goal sealed a 1-0 win over Liverpool at RAMS Park.