Osimhen Hits 43rd Goal as Galatasaray Down Goztepe

Super Eagles star equals club legend Okan Buruk’s career tally

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen scored a decisive goal as Galatasaray came from behind to beat Goztepe 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday night.

Goztepe shocked the home crowd by scoring first in the sixth minute, but Osimhen quickly leveled the score just 13 minutes later. The Nigerian striker leveraged a defensive mistake, expertly rounded the goalkeeper, and slotted the ball home to make it 1-1. Second-half strikes from Gabriel Sara and Mauro Icardi then sealed the comeback win for the hosts.

Osimhen's powerful form continues – this is his sixth goal in nine matches this season. Remarkably, the strike was his 43rd goal in just 50 appearances since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli. This tally also sees him match the career goals of Galatasaray legend and current manager, Okan Buruk –.who scored 43 goals in 306 appearances as a player.

The victory is Galatasaray's ninth of the season. They stay at the top of the table with 28 points –a five-point lead over second-placed Trabzonspor.