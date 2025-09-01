Ortiz Ready for Colo Colo Debut After Superclásico Win

Fernando Ortiz was officially unveiled as Colo Colo’s new head coach, offering his first words in Macul. According to La Tercera, the Argentine coach greeted reporters and cameramen individually before his press conference, signaling a personal approach as he begins his tenure with Chile’s most popular club.

Ortiz made it clear he wants to restore Colo Colo’s competitive edge. “I will do what I’ve always done in my career, enjoy my profession and place Colo Colo as high as possible,” he said. He also congratulated his players for their recent victory in the clásico and urged them to repeat that performance in the upcoming Supercopa against Universidad de Chile.

The coach acknowledged the magnitude of starting his campaign in such a fixture. “I want to congratulate them for the clásico. Starting tomorrow I will tell them we must repeat Sunday’s result. I’m not thinking beyond that,” Ortiz stated, underlining that winning rival matches is essential.

Asked about his outlook, he was blunt: “Clásicos must be won. It doesn’t matter how you play, they are about winning.” He added that he will take things day by day, getting to know his squad ahead of the final.

Ortiz’s first game on the bench will be on September 14 in the Supercopa, when Colo Colo face Universidad de Chile. The clash will not only crown a champion but also serve as an early test of character for a coach who steps into the role with strong expectations and immediate pressure.