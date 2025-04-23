Orlando Pirates welcome back the most prominent executive after his departure a year ago!

A familiar face will return to the club. It is expected to welcome back an experienced man, Floyd Mbele, who has a wealth of experience in management. He will be a great addition at a time when the club needs someone who can provide stability with the departure of Jose Rivero at the end of the season.

Nearly a year after his departure from Orlando Pirates, seasoned football administrator Floyd Mbele appears to be heading back to the Soweto giants.

Mbele, who was reportedly dismissed by Sekhukhune United earlier this year due to disagreements with the club’s management, could soon reunite with the Buccaneers. Sources indicate that talks are underway for his return ahead of the new season.

An insider revealed to Soccer Laduma that Pirates have been lacking experienced figures in key administrative roles, particularly after the passing of Screamer Tshabalala.

"Since Mbele left and following the unfortunate loss of Screamer, the team has felt the absence of strong leadership in certain areas," the source explained. "While there are other administrators, Mbele’s deep understanding of the club makes him an ideal candidate. He’s expected to work closely with the new coach once the appointment is finalized."

If the move materializes, Mbele’s return could bring stability and experience back to Pirates’ technical and operational setup.