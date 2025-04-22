Orlando Pirates want to sign a 17-year-old star!

According to reports, Orlando Pirates are set to sign a 17-year-old player, the Buccaneers left the 2025 Pirates Cup in Palm Glen with great pride, although the Pirates did not lift the trophy this time, they left with a signing for the future, young defender Rethabile Ramontoeli.

The young winger surprised all the fans with his great production, positivity and unique skills as well, his outstanding performance earned him a new two-year contract, and this signing comes from the club's desire to bet on young talents and to sign from within the club to be an inexpensive construction.

There is an exciting player who has been signed by Orlando Pirates, and soon people will be talking about him, His name is Rethabile Ramontoeli and he plays as a winger and as an attacking midfielder. He is the next Relebohile Mofokeng, that one – I promise you.

A source close to the club reveals.