Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025

Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City will start the new MTN8 draw in the quarterfinals. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this game.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: What you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates, who finished second in the league standings, will face off against seventh-placed Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals. The Buccaneers are among the most decorated teams in the tournament’s history, having won the title 13 times. They’ve also claimed four of the last five editions, cementing their status as one of the favorites heading into the 2025 campaign.

Polokwane City, meanwhile, ended last season in seventh place and will be playing this match away from home. Last season, they reached the quarterfinals but failed to progress. Their last deep run came in 2019, when they reached the semifinals. The club has yet to win the MTN8 title.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: When and where is the match?

The MTN8 2025 quarterfinal between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City will be played on Saturday, August 2, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:00

New York 08:00

Panama 08:00

Toronto 08:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.