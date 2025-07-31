RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025

Football news Today, 06:57
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City will start the new MTN8 draw in the quarterfinals. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this game.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: What you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates, who finished second in the league standings, will face off against seventh-placed Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals. The Buccaneers are among the most decorated teams in the tournament’s history, having won the title 13 times. They’ve also claimed four of the last five editions, cementing their status as one of the favorites heading into the 2025 campaign.

Polokwane City, meanwhile, ended last season in seventh place and will be playing this match away from home. Last season, they reached the quarterfinals but failed to progress. Their last deep run came in 2019, when they reached the semifinals. The club has yet to win the MTN8 title.

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: When and where is the match?

The MTN8 2025 quarterfinal between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City will be played on Saturday, August 2, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 05:00

  • New York 08:00

  • Panama 08:00

  • Toronto 08:00

  • Port of Spain 09:00

  • London 14:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 16:00

  • New Delhi 18:30

  • Sydney 23:00

  • Kiribati 01:00

Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Polokwane City Polokwane City Schedule Polokwane City News Polokwane City Transfers
MTN 8 Cup South Africa MTN 8 Cup South Africa Table MTN 8 Cup South Africa Fixtures MTN 8 Cup South Africa Predictions
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 08:08 The whole team got together: Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo from team dinner Motorsport News Today, 07:51 Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates his coach on his birthday Football news Today, 07:45 "This is the main thing." Amorim voices support for Højlund Football news Today, 07:18 The process continues: Erling Haaland shares new photos from Manchester City training Football news Today, 07:12 Gyökeres admits he didn't choose Arsenal's No. 14 shirt because of Henry Football news Today, 06:57 Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025 Athletics News Today, 06:45 World Athletics to conduct genetic testing for women ahead of world championships Football news Today, 06:17 Bayern pull out of the Woltermade transfer. For now Football news Today, 06:11 OFFICIALLY. Kaizer Chiefs Part Ways with Another Player Lifestyle Today, 06:03 Plays padel in Ibiza: Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo
Sport Predictions
Football Today Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football Today Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores