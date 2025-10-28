Orlando Pirates vs Magesi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 28, 2025

Orlando Pirates will face Magesi in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal. Our team provides all the key details on when and where to watch this clash.

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi: what you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates met Siwelele in the opening round of the playoffs and managed to edge past them, with the winning goal coming in the 87th minute. As for Magesi, they faced AmaZulu and triumphed 3–2, scoring the decisive goal in the 90+1st minute.

Last season, these two sides met in the first round of the Carling Knockout. It was an intense and tightly contested encounter that ended with Magesi claiming a 3–2 victory. Moreover, Magesi went on to win the entire tournament, defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 2–1 in the final. Orlando Pirates last lifted this trophy back in 2011.

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi: when and where will the match take place?

The Carling Knockout quarterfinal between Orlando Pirates and Magesi will take place on Wednesday, October 28, with kickoff set for 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:00

New York 13:00

Panama 13:00

Toronto 13:00

Port of Spain 14:00

London 18:00

Yaoundé 19:00

Abuja 19:00

Cape Town 00:00

New Delhi 22:30

Sydney 03:00

Kiribati 05:00

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi: where to watch the match online?

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport — the tournament’s official broadcaster across Africa, making it the go-to platform for fans wishing to watch the game in other countries.