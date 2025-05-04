Orlando Pirates prepare to welcome a new number 11 to the team

One of Orlando Pirates' most important players has self-discipline issues and is expected to be released by Orlando Pirates at the end of the season and replaced by another player.

After making just three appearances for Bucaneers in the opening round of the season, 24-year-old winger Gilberto has been loaned out to Angolan side Petro de Luanda in January. However, his off-field actions are now drawing more attention than his performances on the pitch.

According to KickOff, Gilberto has become a controversial figure due to concerns over his fitness and lifestyle choices. A recently circulated video shows the player shirtless, lying on the floor while holding a bottle of tequila and talking to two women in a room filled with alcohol.

Sources in Luanda told the publication that such behavior is damaging his reputation as a professional footballer. Some Petro de Luanda fans have also questioned his physical condition and overall professionalism.