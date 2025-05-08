Orlando Pirates may miss out on coveted striker? Two rivals in the race for the player

Orlando Pirates are at risk of finishing this season without any silverware, as the team remains in contention in only one of the three competitions they entered. This situation is pushing the club to strengthen their squad, but the process has become more complicated.

Details: Jose Riveiro's side have set their sights on former Royal AM forward Motebang Sera, who became a free agent after running into problems at his previous club. However, Soccer Laduma reports that the "Buccaneers" will have to battle for the Lesotho international, as both Cape Town City and Chippa United are showing serious interest in signing him.

Cape Town City are particularly eager to land Sera as they prepare for a possible promotion/relegation playoff battle. With this in mind, they may push for a swift deal to be made.

Reminder: The 30-year-old striker hasn't been especially prolific this season, scoring just two goals in nine matches for Royal AM. Overall, he has netted 16 goals in 89 South African Premier Division appearances. Sera has been with Royal AM since July 2019, when the club was still known as Bloemfontein Celtic.