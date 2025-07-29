Orlando Pirates lose interest in striker Adama Coulibaly

Orlando Pirates are preparing for the new season and are active in the transfer market. However, it appears they have lost interest in one of their potential targets.

Details: According to a report from Soccer Laduma, the Buccaneers have cooled their interest in striker Adama Coulibaly. The issue lies with his current club, Al-Ahly Omdurman, who have set a €2 million price tag on the forward.

Such a valuation has discouraged other clubs from pursuing the player. Coulibaly was also on the radar of Tunisian giants Espérance, but they too backed off after seeing the asking price. The player himself is open to a move, but everything depends on Al-Ahly’s willingness to negotiate.

We also reported that Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has expressed his desire to break the club’s all-time scoring record before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Reminder: 20-year-old Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana winger Relebohile Mofokeng is on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.