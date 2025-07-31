Orlando Pirates Gear Up for MTN8 Kickoff: What’s the Mood in the Camp?

Orlando Pirates are preparing for the start of the new official South African football season, with the MTN8 tournament set to kick off in just a few days. The mood within the camp is reported to be upbeat.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, confidence is running high in the Pirates camp, with the technical team continuing their preparations back in South Africa.

Quote: “There’s a strong sense of confidence in the Pirates’ camp as the technical team kept working with the players in Johannesburg after their return from Spain. The new signings are showing great confidence and seem to have integrated well with the existing squad. That became clear during the team’s final friendly matches last weekend against Chippa United and the Angola national team. The first match against Angola kicked off around 11:00, followed by the second clash against Chippa at around 14:00,” sources revealed.

The recent change in head coach has also brought fresh energy to the group, though the overall system remains intact. Players are reportedly responding well to the adjustments introduced by coach Waddou.

Reminder: The new official season in South Africa is set to begin soon, kicking off with the MTN8 tournament, where eight teams will compete for the title. Our team has prepared information and the full schedule for this competition.