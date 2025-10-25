Opoku Calls Osimhen His Toughest Match-Up

Ghanaian Defender Praises Nigerian Striker Amid European Interest and Award Nod

Ghanaian international Jerome Opoku has named Nigerian star Victor Osimhen as the toughest striker he has ever faced in his career. The high praise comes as Osimhen, who currently plays for Galatasaray, continues to attract significant attention from clubs across Europe.

Osimhen’s exceptional season was recently recognized with a nomination for the prestigious 2025 CAF Player of the Year award. His manager at Galatasaray, Okan Buruk, has even stated that the Super Eagles star is worth more than the club paid for him.

Opoku – a centre-back for Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir – noted the intense focus required when defending against the prolific forward. The Ghanaian defender, who recently helped his country qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has faced many top strikers but found Osimhen uniquely challenging.

"Osimhen has made me switch on… I need to be 100%," Opoku told RG. He explained that any lapse in concentration is immediately punished, stating, “If you give him one yard, he'll be off in behind you, so in terms of testing me and bringing the best out of me, I'd say he's been my toughest opponent.”

Osimhen's impact at Galatasaray is clear: the club currently tops the Turkish League table. The forward recently scored a brace in the UEFA Champions League, bringing his goal tally to five for the Lions this season.