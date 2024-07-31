One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters

At the Olympic Games in Paris on Wednesday, July 31, the women's 100-meter race will take place as part of the athletics competitions.

However, the Jamaican Athletics Federation has announced that their star athlete and one of the world's top sprinters, Shericka Jackson, will not compete. She will be replaced by Shashalee Forbes. The reason for her withdrawal is currently unknown, and it is also unclear whether she will participate in the 200-meter race.

Notably, one of the standout athletes of the Olympics is Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez, who revealed today that she competed in the Paris Games while seven months pregnant.

In addition to medals and glory, Olympians who finish on the podium receive substantial financial rewards from their respective countries. It has been revealed who is the most generous.