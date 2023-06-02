One of the losers of the last season APL will be without a coach

Leeds coach Sam Ellardyce is preparing to leave the team as head coach.

As the source writes, the 68-year-old coach took such a decision after he could not save the club from relegation from the Premier League.

Interestingly, Ellardyce took the position at the end of the season in the APL.

According to the results of the championship, Leeds took 19th place in the standings. Manchester City were crowned national champions.