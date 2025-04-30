“One of the greatest moments.” Reynolds addresses Wrexham fans after earning Championship promotion
Last Saturday, Wrexham secured their third consecutive promotion, and the team will compete in the English Championship next season. Club owner Ryan Reynolds couldn't hide his emotions after this remarkable achievement.
Details: The Canadian actor highlighted on his X account that every promotion, and everything happening with the club, is a result of its supporters, who have saved Wrexham more than once. He considers this one of the greatest moments of his life and hopes for even brighter years ahead for Wrexham.
Quote: "This club is the sum of its supporters. Before we arrived, they had saved it several times. It is as much a temple as the pitch itself. One of the greatest moments of my life is tied to this club. It's hard not to immediately start working on next season—but it's important to take in this moment...
Looking back and looking forward feels wonderful right now. I think I speak for Rob McElhenney when I say: 'Thank you for the best four years, and here's to many more,'" Reynolds wrote.