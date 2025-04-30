“One of the greatest moments.” Reynolds addresses Wrexham fans after earning Championship promotion

Last Saturday, Wrexham secured their third consecutive promotion, and the team will compete in the English Championship next season. Club owner Ryan Reynolds couldn't hide his emotions after this remarkable achievement.

Details: The Canadian actor highlighted on his X account that every promotion, and everything happening with the club, is a result of its supporters, who have saved Wrexham more than once. He considers this one of the greatest moments of his life and hopes for even brighter years ahead for Wrexham.