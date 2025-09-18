On vacation. Arturo Vidal attends close friend's birthday celebration

Sent his best wishes for the occasion

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is making the most of his free time, enjoying the company of friends. The footballer attended a close friend's birthday party and shared a snapshot from the celebration on his Instagram page.

Vidal posted a photo posing with his partner Sonia Isaza and the birthday celebrant, who is also pictured with his own significant other. The Chilean midfielder captioned the image with, “Happy birthday, dear @_javier_matias ❤️🙏🏼.”

As a reminder, Arturo Vidal plays for Colo-Colo, the club where he began his professional career. The footballer returned to Chile in January 2024 and went on to win the league title with the team that same year.

This season, Colo-Colo has had a much tougher time. The team currently sits in 8th place in the standings and trails far behind the leaders, Coquimbo Unido. It's also worth noting that in their last 11 matches, the squad has managed to secure just 2 victories.