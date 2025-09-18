RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle On vacation. Arturo Vidal attends close friend's birthday celebration

On vacation. Arturo Vidal attends close friend's birthday celebration

Sent his best wishes for the occasion
Lifestyle Today, 06:55
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal plays for Colo-Colo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is making the most of his free time, enjoying the company of friends. The footballer attended a close friend's birthday party and shared a snapshot from the celebration on his Instagram page.

Vidal posted a photo posing with his partner Sonia Isaza and the birthday celebrant, who is also pictured with his own significant other. The Chilean midfielder captioned the image with, “Happy birthday, dear @_javier_matias ❤️🙏🏼.”

As a reminder, Arturo Vidal plays for Colo-Colo, the club where he began his professional career. The footballer returned to Chile in January 2024 and went on to win the league title with the team that same year.

This season, Colo-Colo has had a much tougher time. The team currently sits in 8th place in the standings and trails far behind the leaders, Coquimbo Unido. It's also worth noting that in their last 11 matches, the squad has managed to secure just 2 victories.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Arturo Vidal in the match against Universidad de Chile Football news Yesterday, 07:44 Preparing for upcoming matches. Arturo Vidal shares new training photo with Colo-Colo
Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused Football news 15 sep 2025, 17:55 Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused
Arturo Vidal plays in a match for Colo-Colo Lifestyle 13 sep 2025, 10:11 In his downtime. Arturo Vidal shares a new personal photo with his friend
Arturo Vidal with his children Lifestyle 13 sep 2025, 07:20 Family time: Arturo Vidal shares a fun football challenge with his children
Arturo Vidal at Colo-Colo training Lifestyle 12 sep 2025, 07:11 Surrounded by his furry companions. Arturo Vidal shows how he unwinds with his dogs
Arturo Vidal plays for Colo-Colo Lifestyle 11 sep 2025, 09:03 Loves animals. Arturo Vidal shows how he plays with a little bunny
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores