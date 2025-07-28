On the way out? Xabi Alonso doesn't see Raúl Asensio in his squad

Xabi Alonso took the helm at Real Madrid following the conclusion of last season and has already managed his first tournament—the FIFA Club World Cup. The Spaniard continues to shape his squad and, it seems, is not counting on one of his players.

Details: According to Okdiario, the new head coach doesn't see centre-back Raúl Asensio as part of his plans. Alonso has excluded him from his vision for the team, believing the defender lacks the necessary qualities to fit his system.

Earlier reports indicated that Real Madrid was interested in Saliba. However, it later emerged that Arsenal has no intention of letting go of centre-back William Saliba, despite the Spanish club's interest and a potential offer exceeding €100 million.

Reminder: Real Madrid recently offered 33-year-old defender David Alaba a contract termination with partial compensation. The Austrian turned down the proposal.