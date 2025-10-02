RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Omonia vs Mainz Conference League match interrupted: The reason revealed

Omonia vs Mainz Conference League match interrupted: The reason revealed

An unpleasant incident
Football news Today, 14:37
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Omonia vs Mainz Conference League match interrupted: The reason revealed https://x.com/Mainz05en/status/1973808128639783384

In the second round of the Conference League, Cyprus' Omonia hosted Germany's Mainz. During the match, an unfortunate incident occurred, forcing the referee to interrupt the game.

Details: Immediately after Mainz striker Ben Bobzien scored, he was struck on the head by a full cup thrown from the stands and remained lying on the pitch.

The referee immediately halted the match and sent both teams to the dressing rooms. The game has since resumed.

Related teams and leagues
Omonia Nicosia Omonia Nicosia Schedule Omonia Nicosia News Omonia Nicosia Transfers
Mainz 05 Mainz 05 Schedule Mainz 05 News Mainz 05 Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
Related Team News
Jurgen Klopp in the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria Football news 30 sep 2025, 04:38 "I don't miss anything" – Jürgen Klopp reveals if he'll return to coaching
Related Tournament News
History in the making before our eyes! Crystal Palace enters the pantheon of English elites Football news Today, 13:47 History in the making before our eyes! Crystal Palace enters the pantheon of English elites
History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever European goal! Football news Today, 13:47 History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever European goal!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores