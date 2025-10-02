Omonia vs Mainz Conference League match interrupted: The reason revealed

An unpleasant incident

In the second round of the Conference League, Cyprus' Omonia hosted Germany's Mainz. During the match, an unfortunate incident occurred, forcing the referee to interrupt the game.

Details: Immediately after Mainz striker Ben Bobzien scored, he was struck on the head by a full cup thrown from the stands and remained lying on the pitch.

ℹ️ The referee called the players inside after Ben is hit on the head with a plastic cup thrown by some braindead home fans.



Both teams are back out now and we will continue.



The referee immediately halted the match and sent both teams to the dressing rooms. The game has since resumed.