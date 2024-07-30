Olympic record + best photo of the Olympics. Brazilian surfer became one of the heroes of the day

On the night of July 29-30, the men's and women's surfing competitions kicked off at the 2024 Olympics. One unique feature of this Olympics is that the surfing events are being held in Tahiti, 15,000 kilometers away from the main venue in Paris. Tahiti is one of France's overseas territories.

On the very first day, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina set an Olympic record in the sport. Medina scored an unprecedented 9.9 points from the judges in one run, a feat no one had achieved before.

With this outstanding performance, Medina left no chance for Japanese athlete Kanoa Igarashi and advanced to the quarterfinals.

This moment also stood out as Medina was captured in what might be the best photo of the 2024 Olympics. As he rode the wave, raising his index finger in victory while being trailed by his board, photographer Jérôme Bruyer captured the iconic moment. The photo quickly went viral on social media and became instantly iconic.

It's worth noting that surfing made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

