Olympic Games 2024 in Paris: in which disciplines will medals be awarded on July 29?

On Monday, 29 July, competitions at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will continue. Over the previous two days, 26 sets of medals have been awarded.

On this day, athletes from all over the world will continue to compete for awards and will play 19 sets of medals. So far, this is the highest number of prizes in one day in the last three days.

The Dailysports team has prepared a schedule of the competitions in which medals will be awarded on this day. Please note that the start of the events is indicated by Central European Time.

Shooting

10:30 Air Rifle, 10m, women's shooting

13:00 Air rifle, 10 m, men

Diving

12:00 10m springboard, men's synchronised diving

Triathlon

12:30 Competition, team triathlon

16:00 Competition, individual triathlon

Mountain bike

15:10 Cross Country, Men's mountain bike

Judo

17:00 up to 73 kg, men

17:00 up to 57 kg, women

Skateboarding

18:00 Street, men

Archery, men

18:11 Men's teams

Rowing slalom

18:20 Kayak single, men

Artistic gymnastics

18:30 Men's teams

Swimming

21:30 Women's 400m medley

21:40 Freestyle, 200 m, men

22:19 Men's 100m backstroke

22:25 Breaststroke, 100 m, women

22:41 Freestyle, 200 m, women

Fencing

22:45 Sabre, women

23:10 Foil, men

