Olimpia Facing Key Absences Ahead of Vital Clash with Vélez

Olimpia will travel to Buenos Aires with a shorthanded squad for Thursday’s pivotal Copa Libertadores group stage match against Vélez Sarsfield. Midfielder Alex Franco has been ruled out after picking up a muscle injury in the recent derby against Cerro Porteño, according to Versus.

The team will also be without Argentine striker Darío Benedetto, who is still recovering from a bout of dengue fever. Attacker Derlis González is managing minor knee discomfort but is expected to start.

Olimpia is under pressure to win in order to stay in contention for a spot in the tournament's round of 16. The likely starting XI includes Gastón Olveira; Robert Rojas, Axel Alfonso, Lisandro López, César Olmedo, Facundo Zabala; Javier Domínguez, Richard Ortiz, Iván Leguizamón, Rodney Redes, and Derlis González.