Oleksandr Usyk shares personal photo with famous Ukrainian actor

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is back in training after a short break. The athlete is hitting the gym, where he sometimes runs into other well-known Ukrainian personalities. This time, Usyk shared a photo posing with the famous actor Oleksandr Rudynskyi.

The boxer and the actor are working out together at one of Kyiv's gyms. Another friend, who trains with them, joked that Rudynskyi might not make it to his performance at the Ivan Franko Theater in Kyiv after a tough session with Usyk.

It's worth noting that last month Usyk achieved an incredible milestone—becoming the undisputed world heavyweight champion for the third time in his career. The Ukrainian delivered a commanding victory over title contender Daniel Dubois, knocking him out in the fifth round of their bout at Wembley on July 19.

It is expected that Oleksandr's next fight will be the final bout of his career. The challenger for this highly anticipated clash is American Deontay Wilder.