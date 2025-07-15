Oleksandr Usyk shares new photos from London ahead of Dubois fight

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk has already arrived in London, where this Saturday, July 19, he will face Daniel Dubois. The athlete posted new photos from the British capital on his Instagram page.

Usyk shared images of himself riding through the streets of London on a special bus promoting his upcoming fight with Dubois. The double-decker open-top bus was covered with DAZN channel advertisements, which will broadcast the heavyweight showdown between the two giants.

The post was captioned, “Fight week has started. Thank you, London!” signaling that there's just a little time left before the highly anticipated bout.

As a reminder, Dubois and Usyk will battle on Saturday for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion. The Ukrainian will defend his championship belts from the WBC, WBA-Super, WBO, IBO, and The Ring, while Dubois will put his IBF title on the line.

It's worth noting that the fighters have already faced each other before. In Wroclaw, Poland, in 2023, Usyk emerged victorious.