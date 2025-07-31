OFFICIALLY. Kaizer Chiefs Part Ways with Another Player

Kaizer Chiefs continue their preparations for the new season, making adjustments to the squad to suit the coach’s requirements. Now, another player is set to leave the club.

Details: The club has officially announced the departure of defender Bongani Sam. He joined the team last summer and spent just one season with Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs Release Sam



After just one season, Kaizer Chiefs have amicably agreed to part ways with defender Bongani Sam.



The Gqeberha native joined the team from Orlando Pirates in July 2024.



Wishing Bongani all the best.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/CUSutxyBEZ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 31, 2025

We also previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs officially confirmed a mutual termination of the contract with midfielder Tebogo Potsane.

We also reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is facing a serious risk of losing one of the team’s most promising players ahead of the new season.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs held their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands, but the results there were less than convincing. Head coach Nasreddine Nabi has since responded to the criticism.