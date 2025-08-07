RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news OFFICIAL: Zamalek sign Brazilian midfielder

OFFICIAL: Zamalek sign Brazilian midfielder

A new addition for the Egyptian side.
Football news Today, 02:01
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
OFFICIAL: Zamalek sign Brazilian midfielder Photo: Oleksandriya

Zamalek are set to kick off their new Egyptian Premier League season this week, and they’ve decided to strengthen the squad with a fresh signing.

Details: Ukrainian club Oleksandriya have officially announced that they’ve reached an agreement with Egyptian giants Zamalek over the transfer of Juan Alvina Bezerra. The Egyptian club will pay €1.8 million plus bonuses for the move.

In total, Bezerra made 38 appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League, scoring 9 goals and providing 9 assists.

As previously reported, the player has signed a four-year deal and is expected to arrive in Cairo next Friday. He will miss the opening round of the Egyptian Premier League, which kicks off later this week.

Reminder: It was previously reported that South African midfielder Percy Tau, who recently left Qatari football, is on the verge of signing with Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Related teams and leagues
Zamalek SC Zamalek SC Schedule Zamalek SC News Zamalek SC Transfers
FC Oleksandriya FC Oleksandriya Schedule FC Oleksandriya News FC Oleksandriya Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland Today, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Rosenborg - : - Hammarby Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rosenborg
-
Hammarby
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FC Noah Today, 12:00 Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FC Noah
-
12:00
Araz PFK - : - Omonia Nicosia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Omonia Nicosia
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - AEK Athens Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
AEK Athens
-
12:00
FC Milsami Orhei - : - Virtus Acquaviva Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Milsami Orhei
-
Virtus Acquaviva
-
12:00
CFR Cluj - : - Braga Today, 12:30 Europa League
CFR Cluj
-
Braga
-
12:30
Banik Ostrava - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
Banik Ostrava
-
Austria Wien
-
12:30
AEK Larnaca - : - Legia Warszawa Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:01 OFFICIAL: Zamalek sign Brazilian midfielder Football news Today, 01:38 Shakhtar Donetsk rejects Fulham's offer for Kevin. Napoli also interested Football news Today, 01:16 De Paul scores his first goal as Inter Miami advances to Leagues Cup playoffs Football news Today, 00:45 Cerro Porteño Welcomes Jorge Morel Back as Six Players Remain Injured Football news Yesterday, 23:45 Atlético Nacional Faces Sanction Despite Suffering Fan Violence in Cúcuta Football news Yesterday, 22:40 Independiente’s New Signings Struggle to Adapt, Deepening Club’s Crisis Football news Yesterday, 22:15 San Lorenzo Seek Recovery as Vélez Aim to Extend Unbeaten Run in Clausura Clash Football news Yesterday, 22:10 New York Red Bulls Give Timo Werner Deadline to Accept Transfer Offer Football news Yesterday, 21:55 Reinier Arrives in Belo Horizonte to Sign With Atlético Mineiro Football news Yesterday, 21:10 Mexican Midfielder Marcel Ruiz Close to Palmeiras Move
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football Today Angola vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football Today Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football Today Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Football Today Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football Today Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football Today Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Football Today Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football Today AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Who will gain the upper hand in the first leg?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores