OFFICIAL: Zamalek sign Brazilian midfielder

Zamalek are set to kick off their new Egyptian Premier League season this week, and they’ve decided to strengthen the squad with a fresh signing.

Details: Ukrainian club Oleksandriya have officially announced that they’ve reached an agreement with Egyptian giants Zamalek over the transfer of Juan Alvina Bezerra. The Egyptian club will pay €1.8 million plus bonuses for the move.

In total, Bezerra made 38 appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League, scoring 9 goals and providing 9 assists.

As previously reported, the player has signed a four-year deal and is expected to arrive in Cairo next Friday. He will miss the opening round of the Egyptian Premier League, which kicks off later this week.

Reminder: It was previously reported that South African midfielder Percy Tau, who recently left Qatari football, is on the verge of signing with Egyptian giants Zamalek.