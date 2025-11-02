ES ES FR FR
Official: Vitor Pereira dismissed as Wolverhampton head coach

Unsuccessful season under the Portuguese specialist
Football news Today, 07:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Official: Vitor Pereira dismissed from his position as Wolverhampton head coach https://x.com/Wolves/status/1984959835264487637

The English club is temporarily without a head coach.

Details: Wolverhampton's management has officially announced the termination of Vitor Pereira's contract as head coach. The club thanked the Portuguese specialist and his coaching staff for their "tireless work and commitment" during their time at Molineux.

At the moment, the team sits at the bottom of the Premier League table after ten rounds, having collected just two points.

According to the club's statement, the decision was made following a disappointing start to the 2025/26 season, in which the team failed to register a single Premier League victory.

"After arriving at Molineux last December, Pereira and his coaching staff immediately made a positive impact, delivering a strong second half of last season. However, results and performances this campaign have fallen below the required standards, and the board felt that changes were necessary," the club's official statement reads.

