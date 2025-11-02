Official: Vitor Pereira dismissed as Wolverhampton head coach

Unsuccessful season under the Portuguese specialist

The English club is temporarily without a head coach.

Details: Wolverhampton's management has officially announced the termination of Vitor Pereira's contract as head coach. The club thanked the Portuguese specialist and his coaching staff for their "tireless work and commitment" during their time at Molineux.

At the moment, the team sits at the bottom of the Premier League table after ten rounds, having collected just two points.

Wolves have parted company with head coach Vitor Pereira.



We would like to thank Vitor and his staff for their tireless work during their time at Molineux. — Wolves (@Wolves) November 2, 2025

According to the club's statement, the decision was made following a disappointing start to the 2025/26 season, in which the team failed to register a single Premier League victory.