Official: Sergej Milinković-Savić extends contract with Saudi side Al Hilal

Serbian midfielder stays in Saudi Arabia

Midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić has officially signed a new contract with Saudi club Al Hilal.

Details: According to the club's official website, the agreement has been extended until June 2028. Notably, insider Fabrizio Romano reports that all details of the deal were finalized today. The Serbian star's previous contract was set to expire next summer, but the club has opted to secure one of its key players for the long term.

“𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝… 𝐈’𝐦 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠” 💬



The story continues with the Sergeant 💙pic.twitter.com/8Uuam75d5W — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) October 26, 2025

Milinković-Savić joined Al Hilal in the summer of 2023 from Lazio. This season, the Serbian international has featured in nine matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Reminder: Chelsea and Juventus were interested in signing Sergej Milinković-Savić.