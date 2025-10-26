Official: Sergej Milinković-Savić extends contract with Saudi side Al Hilal
Serbian midfielder stays in Saudi Arabia
Football news Today, 15:05Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić has officially signed a new contract with Saudi club Al Hilal.
Details: According to the club's official website, the agreement has been extended until June 2028. Notably, insider Fabrizio Romano reports that all details of the deal were finalized today. The Serbian star's previous contract was set to expire next summer, but the club has opted to secure one of its key players for the long term.
Milinković-Savić joined Al Hilal in the summer of 2023 from Lazio. This season, the Serbian international has featured in nine matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
Reminder: Chelsea and Juventus were interested in signing Sergej Milinković-Savić.