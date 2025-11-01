ES ES FR FR
Official: Patrick Vieira dismissed as Genoa head coach

A disappointing start forces the management to part ways with the specialist
Football news Today, 06:23
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Patrick Vieira Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Italian Serie A club Genoa has announced the dismissal of the team's head coach.

Details: Genoa's management has officially parted ways with Patrick Vieira as head coach. The decision comes in the wake of a disastrous start to the season: after nine league matches, the team failed to secure a single victory, recording just three draws. Ahead of the tenth round, Genoa sits at the bottom of the table in 20th place.

Insider Gianluca Di Marzio reports that three candidates are being considered as potential replacements: De Rossi, Vanoli, and Gotti. A decision is expected in the near future.

