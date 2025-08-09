Official: Ko Itakura joins Ajax!

Ajax Amsterdam has officially unveiled its newest signing: Japanese national team center-back Ko Itakura.

Ajax, Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Ko Itakura have reached an agreement on the transfer of the defender to Ajax ✍️ — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 8, 2025

Details: The Japanese defender Ko Itakura joins Ajax following his transfer from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The deal is valued at €10.5 million, with an additional €2.5 million in potential bonuses. The contract runs until 2029, with an option to extend for another year.

Itakura made 80 appearances for Borussia, netting seven goals and providing three assists. Renowned for his composure on the ball and defensive reliability, the Japanese center-back is seen as a valuable addition to the squad.

