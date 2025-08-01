Official: Khalid Jamil appointed as new head coach of the India national team

The specialist will be preparing the squad for upcoming tournaments.

Details: Today, the official page of the India national football team announced the appointment of 48-year-old Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the national side.

Jamil is also the head coach of Indian club Jamshedpur, a position he has held since 2023. He will combine his duties for both club and country.

Throughout his career, Khalid has managed clubs such as Bengaluru, NorthEast, and Chitwan.

The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Team.#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/R1FQ61pyr4 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 1, 2025

