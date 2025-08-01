Official: Khalid Jamil appointed as new head coach of the India national team
The India national team has a new manager.
Football news Today, 03:25Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/IndianFootball
The specialist will be preparing the squad for upcoming tournaments.
Details: Today, the official page of the India national football team announced the appointment of 48-year-old Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the national side.
Jamil is also the head coach of Indian club Jamshedpur, a position he has held since 2023. He will combine his duties for both club and country.
Throughout his career, Khalid has managed clubs such as Bengaluru, NorthEast, and Chitwan.
Reminder: India rejected Xavi's proposal to take charge of their national team
Related teams and leagues
Jamshedpur FC Jamshedpur FC Schedule Jamshedpur FC News Jamshedpur FC Transfers
Popular news
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions LeagueSS Anenii NoiBuducnost Podgorica05:00
-
-
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions LeagueNSI RunavikNSA Sofia05:00
-
-
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions LeagueAEK AthensFlora Tallinn07:00
-
-
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions LeagueAgramAthlone Town AFC Ladies11:00
-
-
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions LeagueZFK LjubotenPyunik11:00
-
-
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions LeagueKiryat GatFomget Genclik ve Spor12:00
-
-
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions LeagueRacing FC Union LuxembourgSFK Riga13:00
-
-
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions LeagueSwieqi UnitedSpartak Myjava13:00
-
-
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions LeagueGuria LanchkhutiCliftonville13:00
-
-
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 03:57 Fernando Alonso shares a vibey arrival video at the Hungarian Grand Prix Football news Today, 03:56 Major sacrifices! Jadon Sancho ready to make big concessions for Dortmund return Football news Today, 03:33 Fully back in training rhythm: Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray practice Football news Today, 03:25 Official: Khalid Jamil appointed as new head coach of the India national team Football news Today, 02:45 Second attempt! Everton improve their offer for Tyler Dibling Football news Today, 02:10 Benfica's transfer spree continues: the Portuguese side eye Paulo Dybala signing Football news Today, 01:49 Al-Nassr sets sights on Bayern Munich defender Football news Today, 00:10 Kasey Keller Joins Athletic Club Boise Ownership Football news Today, 00:05 Matt Turner in Talks for New England Revolution Return Amid Playing Time Concerns Football news Yesterday, 23:35 Gustavo Costas Contacts Marcos Rojo in Surprise Racing Move
Sport Predictions
Football Today Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Football Today Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025