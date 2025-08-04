Not planning to retire? MLS club shows interest in Dele Alli

Dele Alli failed to establish himself at Como and was already contemplating retirement, but the Englishman now has an unexpected opportunity to continue his career.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, an MLS club has expressed interest in the midfielder, who is ready to leave Como in the near future.

Previously, it was reported that the player failed to impress the Como coaching staff with his physical condition and technical form, making it unlikely he would get any playing time next season. For this reason, Dele Alli has been seriously considering retirement at the age of 29.

In the 2024/25 season, Alli made just one appearance, spending nine minutes on the pitch before being sent off.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested Alli received an offer from Brazilian club Gremio. However, journalist Cesar Cidade Dias stated that the South American giants are not looking to push this transfer forward.