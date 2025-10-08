Noah Atubolu’s Germany Call-Up Shuts Door on Super Eagles Dream

23-year-old shot-stopper expresses pride in joining the German national team, dashing Super Eagles’ hopes

Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has officially joined the German national team, ending Nigeria’s hopes of convincing him to switch allegiance to the Super Eagles.

The German Football Association confirmed his invitation on Monday as a precaution, following doubts over Oliver Baumann’s availability for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Born in Germany to Nigerian parents, Atubolu has represented Germany at every youth level. His latest call-up to the senior squad virtually ends any chance of him ever playing for Nigeria, as featuring even briefly for Die Mannschaft would permanently tie him to the European side.

The 23-year-old showed delight about the chance to play for his country of birth.

“I'm going to the national team with the hope of absorbing everything and learning. It's a great honour for me to be on the German national team,” Atubolu said.

Atubolu’s choice is a big blow to Nigeria’s shotstopping future. Known for his quick reflexes, composure, and ability to play out from the back, he was widely seen as one of the most promising options to challenge Stanley Nwabali for the Super Eagles’ No. 1 spot.

With Maduka Okoye struggling for form and Nwabali approaching 30, Atubolu’s long-term potential could have strengthened Nigeria’s goalkeeping position for years to come. However, his commitment to Germany now closes that door for good.