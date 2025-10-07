Germany Hand Senior Call-Up to Noah Atubolu, Ending Nigeria’s Hopes

Freiburg goalkeeper accepts late invitation from Julian Nagelsmann ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Germany have called up Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu to their senior national team ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a move that could permanently end Nigeria’s hopes of securing his services.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper, born in Germany to Nigerian parents, has been on Nigeria’s radar for months due to his impressive performances in the Bundesliga. Atubolu has always showed up for Freiburg over the past two seasons, and he has been praised for his calm presence and excellent reflexes.

Despite his Nigerian roots, Atubolu has always represented Germany at youth levels. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had been exploring ways to convince him to switch allegiance, especially as the Super Eagles continue to face challenges in the goalkeeping department.

However, their hopes may now be over. On Monday evening, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed that Atubolu had been drafted into Julian Nagelsmann’s senior squad after Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann withdrew due to illness.

Atubolu was not part of the initial squad but has now been given the opportunity to train and possibly play for the Die Mannschaft.

According to FIFA regulations, the young goalkeeper is still eligible to represent Nigeria since he has only featured for Germany’s youth teams. But that window will close once he makes an appearance in a competitive senior match.

If he eventually plays for Germany, Nigeria will lose one of the most promising goalkeepers of his generation — a player many believe could have brought much-needed stability to the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping position.