Chelle Names 23-Man Squad as Super Eagles Chase World Cup Dream

Ekong, Osimhen, Iwobi headline squad for crucial qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released his 23-man squad for Nigeria’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic this month.

Captain William Troost-Ekong leads the list, alongside first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, midfield duo Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as star striker Victor Osimhen. Winger Moses Simon also makes the cut.

There is good news for Semi Ajayi, who returns after missing the September fixtures due to injury. France-based Terem Moffi and Russia-based Olakunle Olusegun are also recalled, boosting Chelle’s attacking options.

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C, just three points behind leaders Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa. With only two games left, the Super Eagles must win both matches to stand a strong chance of sealing qualification.

The team will open their campaign against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Friday, October 10, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa. Four days later, they face group leaders Benin Republic in a high-stakes showdown at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Tuesday, October 14.

Players are expected to begin arriving from their various clubs across Europe and beyond on Monday, October 6, ahead of the team’s training camp in Polokwane.

Full Squad List:

Goalkeepers – Nwabali, Obasogie, Adeleye.

Defenders – Ekong, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Agu, Fredericks.

Midfielders – Iwobi, Onyeka, Yusuf, Ndidi.

Forwards – Lookman, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Simon, Dessers, Arokodare, Moffi, Adams, Olusegun.