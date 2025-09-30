No talks with Klopp – Al-Ittihad searching for a new head coach

Jürgen Klopp will not be heading to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad recently dismissed head coach Laurent Blanc and are already on the hunt for his replacement.

Details: Rumors circulated that the German manager could take charge of the Saudi giants, but according to Fabrizio Romano, there have been no discussions between Al-Ittihad and Klopp.

At present, the main contenders are Xavi Hernandez, Luciano Spalletti, and Sérgio Conceição are the leading candidates for the role.

Xavi, who has been out of work since his dismissal from Barcelona in 2024, was also on the shortlist. Conceição, following an unsuccessful stint in Milan, is likewise unattached. Spalletti’s most recent job was with the Italian national team, whom he guided to European Championship glory.

Reminder: After four rounds, Al-Ittihad sit third in the Pro League standings. Their first defeat of the season, against Al-Nassr, proved decisive for Blanc, who had been in charge since 2023.