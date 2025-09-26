No resignation on the cards? Potter reveals details of talks with West Ham management
After a disappointing start to the season, clouds have gathered over West Ham head coach Graham Potter, with the press already speculating about potential successors to the Englishman. However, Potter himself remains confident about his future.
Details: The Hammers' boss revealed he held talks with the club’s management, which he described as positive. Meanwhile, poor results on the pitch have turned Potter into a viral trend on social media—a phenomenon he admits made him laugh.
Quote: "Yes, the talks were positive, but of course, we all understand where we are and want to improve the situation. If the results are poor—and they really are—rumours, noise, and negativity will always surface. Nobody is happy with where we are right now, but it’s important to keep the context in mind and not get caught up in the noise.
It doesn’t affect me—I don’t listen to it. It’s just part of the Premier League buzz, and it comes with the territory. These memes really amused my 15-year-old son, so you have to accept what comes with the job. Sometimes it’s mockery, but that’s just the environment we’re in, and it is what it is."