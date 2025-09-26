No resignation on the cards? Potter reveals details of talks with West Ham management

He believes everything went well.

After a disappointing start to the season, clouds have gathered over West Ham head coach Graham Potter, with the press already speculating about potential successors to the Englishman. However, Potter himself remains confident about his future.

Details: The Hammers' boss revealed he held talks with the club’s management, which he described as positive. Meanwhile, poor results on the pitch have turned Potter into a viral trend on social media—a phenomenon he admits made him laugh.