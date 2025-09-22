RU RU ES ES FR FR
It is known whether Nuno Espírito Santo is ready to take charge of West Ham

Football news Today, 10:48
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The West Ham bosses have begun leaning towards the possible dismissal of head coach Graham Potter, starting to sound out potential replacements for the Englishman. In this matter, the Hammers are beginning to get some clarity.

Details: According to the Daily Mirror, West Ham have received a green light for potential cooperation from Nuno Espírito Santo. The Portuguese manager has expressed interest in working at the London Stadium and has already held talks with the club's hierarchy.

If he takes over the team, it would be his fourth managerial job in England. Previously, he enjoyed success with Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest, and also had a brief spell at Tottenham.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that West Ham might consider hiring some of their former players, including Frank Lampard, who is currently in charge of Championship side Coventry.

