No Exit for Romero or Rojo as Boca Freezes Out Former Stars

With the Argentine transfer window closing in less than 24 hours, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo remain in limbo. According to Olé, both veterans — once key figures at Boca Juniors — are no longer in manager Miguel Ángel Russo’s plans and now face the prospect of being sidelined until their contracts expire in December.

Romero hasn’t played since November 2024. Once a hero in Boca’s 2023 Libertadores run, injuries and a heated incident with a fan last year contributed to his fall from favor. Despite early interest from Newell’s, the Rosario club has opted for a different goalkeeper, leaving Chiquito with no exit route.

Rojo’s decline mirrors Romero’s. Since joining in 2021, the former Manchester United defender has battled injuries and lost consistency. A missed training session ahead of a crucial clash with Independiente strained his standing, and despite talks with Estudiantes and Independiente, no deal materialized.

With no plans from Boca to terminate contracts unilaterally, both players are expected to remain isolated from the squad. Alongside them, Frank Fabra and Cristian Lema are also out of the rotation, though only Lema offered to leave early — a proposal the club rejected.

Unless a last-minute opportunity emerges, Romero and Rojo are set to spend their final months at Boca watching from the sidelines, a quiet and bitter end to what once promised to be high-impact tenures.