Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie Misses Out on FIFPRO World 11 Despite Record Votes

Chelsea’s Lucy Bronze gets nod ahead of Nigeria’s star defender in 2025 global lineup

Nigeria's international player, Michelle Alozie of the Houston Dash, has just missed out on a spot in the 2025 FIFPRO Women's World 11.

The Super Falcons defender was among 26 nominees and one of three Africans, alongside Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak and Zambia striker Barbra Banda. Both Chebbak and Banda, however, were named in the final eleven.

Alozie, who was competing against highly-regarded players like Chelsea's Lucy Bronze for the right-back position, was the only African who did not make the final eleven.

In a noteworthy outcome, the versatile defender received the highest number of votes among players who were not selected for the final team. This result underscores the high regard in which she is held by her peers globally.

The selection process saw more than 26,000 professional footballers from 68 countries participated in the voting process to recognize the world's top eleven players based on performances between August 11, 2024, and August 3, 2025.

Alozie has been a key figure for Nigeria, recently helping the Super Falcons secure their 16th consecutive qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The 2025 FIFPRO Women’s World 11 features a strong contingent from Chelsea, with Bronze, centre-back Millie Bright, and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton all earning a place.