Nigerian-eligible forward shines as Real Sociedad stun champions in Zubieta

Edna Imade, the Moroccan-born forward of Nigerian descent, delivered the decisive moment as Real Sociedad secured a stunning 1-0 victory over Liga F champions Barcelona Femení at Zubieta Stadium.

Imade's crucial penalty ended Barcelona's perfect league run for the season and marked their first away loss since May 2023. It was also the first time the dominant side failed to score in a league match since January 2020.

Despite Barcelona dominating possession, the spotlight belonged to Imade, who was calm under pressure and converted a penalty which sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to hand Real Sociedad the lead. Her goal proved impossible for the champions to overcome.

The talented forward, eligible to represent Nigeria, Morocco, or Spain, now faces a pivotal moment in her career. Her performance highlights the timely challenge for the Nigerian Football Federation to secure her international future before Spain potentially makes a move.