Nigerian Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali Could Continue His Career in Morocco

Chippa United’s Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, could be on his way out of South Africa, with a potential transfer to a Moroccan club on the horizon.

Details: According to vuvuzela.off, Moroccan side Raja is considering signing Stanley Nwabali for the upcoming season.

Previously, it was reported that Chippa United submitted an official request to sign Goodman Mosele and Azola Tshobeni from Orlando Pirates.

The duo is expected to join the Chilli Boys in the coming days to begin preseason training under the guidance of Sinethemba Badela.

Reminder: A team overhaul expected as Chippa United announces departure of multiple players.