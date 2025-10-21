Nigerian Duo Joins Messi on MLS Team of the Matchday

Victor Olatunji and Osaze Urhoghide Earn Spots for Playoff-Clinching Performances

Two Nigerian stars, Victor Olatunji and Osaze Urhoghide, have been named to Major League Soccer’s Team of the Matchday alongside global icon Lionel Messi, following the dramatic close of the 2025 regular season.

Both players delivered decisive performances to help their clubs – Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas – get important postseason places.

For 25-year-old striker Victor Olatunji, the honor adds to his repute. Olatunji scored twice in Real Salt Lake’s 2-2 draw away at St. Louis CITY SC, securing the club’s fifth consecutive playoff appearance. His brace, the first of his MLS career, came in quick succession – testament to his pace, composure, and intelligent movement. Olatunji, who joined RSL earlier this season, has now scored four goals in eight appearances.

His second goal followed a "blistering 60-yard sprint onto a Diogo Gonçalves through ball, with the finish calm, clinical, and full of confidence." RSL now heads into the playoffs against Portland Timbers.

Meanwhile, defender Osaze Urhoghide completed the Nigerian double. He scored the opening goal in FC Dallas’ 2-1 away win over Vancouver Whitecaps. His thumping header ended Vancouver’s six-match home unbeaten run and got a postseason berth for Dallas in head coach Eric Quill’s debut season.

This marks Urhoghide’s first Team of the Matchday inclusion, a reward for his consistency since joining from Sheffield Wednesday in 2024.