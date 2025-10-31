Nigeria Gain Edge Ahead of Potential World Cup Playoff Final

CAF’s venue decision gives Super Eagles a slight advantage over Cameroon or DR Congo.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a slight advantage ahead of a potential World Cup playoffs showdown against Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo. Nigeria will play Gabon in their World Cup Semifinal playoff on November 13 before facing the winner of Cameroon versus DR Congo in the other semi-final clash on November 16. The four nations are chasing a single World Cup slot.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that both the Super Eagles' semi-final against Les Panthers and the final will be played at the Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan. This ensures “should Nigeria beat Gabon, they will not have to travel for the final and will also be familiar with the ground, giving them a slight advantage over Cameroon or DR Congo.”

Furthermore, the Super Eagles' semi-final is scheduled first, "giving them more time to recover ahead of Cameroon or DR Congo, who play later that night." While Nigeria still needs to overcome Gabon, they are now "in familiar territory" for the decisive final. The winner of this CAF mini-playoff will advance to the intercontinental playoffs, with that winner progressing to next year's World Cup.