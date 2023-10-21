Wimbledon 2022 finalist left without ATP ranking

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has lost his ATP ranking this week due to multiple injuries that have plagued him since the end of the previous season. His knee injury, in particular, prevented his participation in the Australian Open.

This year, Kyrgios has only played one official match in June during the first round of the Stuttgart tournament, where he lost in straight sets to China's Ibin Wu. For this effort, he didn't gain any ATP ranking points. Shortly after, he suffered a wrist injury, forcing him to withdraw from Wimbledon and all other matches in 2023.

As a consequence, Kyrgios has relinquished the remaining 90 ATP ranking points he had after reaching the quarterfinals of the Tokyo tournament last year.

Kyrgios has refrained from commenting on his ranking drop on social media, but it is highly likely, as with others like Rafael Nadal, that he will make a return to competitive tennis in the 2024 season.

Nick Kyrgios claimed victory in the Australian Open 2022 in the doubles category, reached the singles final at a Grand Slam event (Wimbledon 2022), where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic. He is also the champion of eleven ATP tournaments, including seven in singles.