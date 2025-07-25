Neymar Says He’ll Leave Santos If Fans Feel He’s Hurting the Club

Tensions are rising at Santos, and Neymar is at the heart of the storm. As reported by ESPN, the Brazilian forward posted a lengthy statement on social media Thursday, declaring that he would leave the club if fans believe his presence is doing more harm than good. “The day the fans feel I’m no longer helping, I’ll be the first to pack my bags,” he wrote.

The message came a day after Neymar was caught in a heated argument with a supporter following Santos’ 2-1 home loss to Internacional — a result that pushed the club back into the relegation zone. Since returning to the club in early 2025 after a year out due to injuries at Al-Hilal, the 33-year-old has made just seven league appearances, scoring once.

“I came back to help. I’ll run, shout, and fight if I must to put Santos where it belongs,” Neymar stated. Still, he admitted he struggles to contain emotions when faced with personal insults. “Fans have the right to boo me for my performance, but calling me a mercenary and insulting my family — that crosses a line.”

While the fan involved later apologized for his tone, Neymar stood by his reaction. With just over a month remaining to prove himself fit, he’s also hoping to earn a call-up from Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti for the final 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia. Brazil has already secured its spot in the tournament.

