New Zealand became Olympic Women's Rugby Sevens champions for the second time in a row

On Tuesday, July 30, the final match of the Women's Rugby Sevens Olympic tournament took place. The New Zealand team faced Canada.

In the final match, New Zealand secured a victory with an overall score of 19-12. The first half ended in favor of the Canadians (12-7), but the second half was completely dominated by the previous Olympic champions, who scored 12 unanswered points.

In the bronze medal match, the USA defeated Australia 14-12.

Rugby Sevens, where each team plays with seven players, became an Olympic sport relatively recently, debuting in 2016.

The New Zealand women's team won Olympic gold for the second time, having previously claimed the top spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.